Princess Kate gifting her poppy to a young boy is the cutest thing you'll see today

The sweet moment Princess Kate gifted her poppy to a young boy has been captured on camera.

The royal was visiting Colham Manor Children's Centre in west London, when she met three-year-old Akeem, who went up to her and asked her name.

"My name is Catherine," she told Akeem, who bluntly repsonded: "Ok", while showing interest in the poppy.

"Do you know what this is for?" she asked, taking it off for him.

"It's for remembering all the soldiers who died in the war. There you go — that's for you."

