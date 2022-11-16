Tony Blair's words about the NHS crisis 26 years ago are still ringing true today

A Tony Blair speech about the NHS crisis in the House of Commons back in 1996 is ringing true with many today, claiming that nothing has changed 26 years on.

"This country is not proud of what this government has done to the NHS," he can be heard saying. "There will be a crisis every year in the NHS while this Government remains in office."

His thoughts echo those of many today, who are watching nurses go on strike and longer waiting times than ever.

