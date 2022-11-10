The McDonald's Christmas advert might be the most emotional yet

The 2022 McDonald's Christmas advert is warming everyone's hearts with its emotional story about the true importance of family.

'The List' follows young boy, Alfie, who is adding anything and everything to his list for Santa, before it gets blown away in the wind.

His mum of course, is also super busy preparing for the big day, rushing around in chaos.

So, the pair take a Christmas Eve trip to the fast food outlet, as a reminder that Christmas is all about spending time together, and it's the little things that count.

