Steven Seagal describes Putin as one of 'greatest world leaders' in birthday video

Steven Seagal has dubbed Vladimir Putin one of the 'greatest world leaders' in a birthday message.

The actor has previously been under fire for his strangely close relationship with the Russian president, even attending a dinner in Moscow earlier this year for his own birthday.

"I just think that we are now living in very, very trying times. He is one of the greatest world leaders and one the greatest presidents in the world", he said in the message.

