Chess player accused of cheating with anal beads receives full body scan at match

Teen chess grandmaster Hans Niemann has been spotted having a full body scan before entering the US championships, following claims he could have cheated using anal beads.

Suspicion arose when the 19-year-old was accused of cheating by world champion Magnus Carlsen without even concentrating on the game.

Rumours suggested he could have used vibrating anal beads controlled by an outside who was telling him what moves to make, however, he has said he's willing to play naked to prove doubters wrong.

