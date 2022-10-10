Martin Lewis has warned that it's not only homeowners who could be facing large bills over the coming months.

When quizzed on GMB about what the cost of living crisis means for renters, the Money Saving Expert founder warned that renters should expect costs to go up too.

"Many people who own properties have mortgages on them so their costs are going up, they'll want to pass them onto consumers," he said.

He also added that with less people now able to afford buying, the rental market will be more competitive.

Martin Lewis warns cost of living crisis could be bad news for renters