The RSPCA has rescued twenty puppies thought to be from two or more litters near Fryerning, Essex, after they were dumped in a layby.

Cockapoos, poodle crosses and jackapoos were in the mix, including 14 males and five females, and were all under eight weeks old.

It's thought they were dumped after they may have contracted parvovirus (which can be deadly for dogs), but are in good health.

They have been named: Albert, Boris, Casper, Dylon, Elenor, Freddie, Guinever, Hank, Irene, Jeremiah, Kaleb Luna, Morris, Nevel, Oliver, Peter Quinton, Rupert, and Saffron.

