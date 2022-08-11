Martin Lewis accuses government of 'sitting there like zombies' amid energy crisis

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis has hit out at the "zombie" government for doing absolutely nothing while the public's energy bills are set to soar to £4,200.

He appeared on GMB, when hosts pointed out they didn't want to do anything until a new leader had been elected.

"This is absolutely catastrophic," he pleaded. "For a Government to sit there like zombies saying ‘We can’t do anything’, when you run an organisation... you do not say ‘We’ll wait until we’ve got the change in our leadership’ – you start dealing with it now.”

