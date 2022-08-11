Video

LBC caller amazes with proposal which could 'raise £20bn in 60 seconds' for UK economy

An LBC caller has impressed Nick Ferrari with his tax plan that could "raise £20bn in 60 seconds" and help the UK's cost of living crisis.

The man, known only as John, from Golder's Green, suggested removing the tax-free allowance from those earning over £100,000 for two years.

There are around 1.2 million people who fall into this bracket, which would raise £6bn.

Other measures include raising the corporate tax rate for companies earning over £100,000 a year, and giving windfall taxes to utility companies.

"The sums add up brilliantly," Ferrari responded.

