Beto O'Rourke does not hold back when heckler laughs at school shooting

Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for Texas governor, lost it during a town hall, when an audience member laughed at mention of the Uvalde mass shooting.

As he spoke of the tragedy during a speech, laughter could be heard in the distance, much to O'Rourke's disbelief.

“It may be funny to you, motherf***er,” he said, “but it’s not funny to me.”

However, his backlash to the audience member prompted a standing ovation and cheering from the crowd, who supported his decision to stand up against it.

