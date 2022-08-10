Video

Couple who met in queue waiting for Covid vaccine get married

A couple who met while in a queue for their Covid vaccine have tied the knot at the place where they first met in early 2021.

John and Linda live at a senior living campus in Minnesota, but had never met until they were waiting in the hallway.

"I felt a shift in the universe...I turned around, he was coming towards me, his aura was shining bright," admits Linda.

As a keepsake, the home gave them the 'keep your distance' sign Linda was stood on when they hit it off.

