Bear cub rescued after becoming high on 'mad honey'

A bear cub in Turkey has been rescued after it was found wobbling and 'intoxicated' after becoming high on 'mad honey'.

She's thought to have eaten rhododendron honey in Düzce national park, which can cause hallucinogenic effects, and was hauled into the back of a pickup truck until she recovered.

The bear will shortly be released back into the wild, but the park did ask for name suggestions for her - before settling for Balkız, which means 'honey girl'.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.