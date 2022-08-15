Whirlwind sends tents flying through the air at Boardmasters festival

A "whirlwind" has been filmed dragging tents up into the sky at Boardmasters festival in Newquay over the weekend.

Over 50,000 music lovers were in attendance, as some watched in shock, as the wind picked up in a 'tornado-like' motion, sending belongings flying.

“I’m not sure if there was any damage to the main tents but I saw at least 10 tents ripped up and sent over 100 metres in the air," said one onlooker, Steven Peddle.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.