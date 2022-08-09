Sandy Hook family lawyer claims Alex Jones sent nude photo of wife to Roger Stone

Mark Bankston, the lawyer representing the parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim against Alex Jones, claims the InfoWars host sent a naked photo of his wife to Roger Stone.

Jones' lawyer accidentally sent all of his text messages from the last two years to Bankston.

“I’m a little concerned about it because that intimate photo was sent to Roger Stone, and I don’t know if that was consensual,” the lawyer told TYT Network.

"There are certainly laws in certain states about that.”

