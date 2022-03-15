New research reveals dancing is good for men's mental health

Dancing has a number of positive effects on males, including improved mental health, research has found.

Experts in Finland have been studying men as they hit the dancefloor, with many participants saying they like being able to "express themselves".

It's also been found that dancing increases respect for others and builds a "sense of community" - although Professors leading the study don't think there'll be an uptake in male dance classes, as they're currently heavily skewed towards how females move.

