BMW modified with machine guns attached spotted in Ukraine

A BMW modified with war weapons including machine guns has been spotted in Ukraine.

The car is decorated with pro-Ukraine emblems, and even dons a sign that simply reads in Russian: "Russian warship, go f*** you.”

It costs around £60,000 to buy the 6 Series convertible new (without guns), and yet the car was delivered to the Mykolaiv police station. The city has been subject to invasion over the past few days.

Social media users have pointed out that the machine gun seems to be an NSV taken from a Russian tank.

