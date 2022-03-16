Marina Ovsyannikova, the protestor who ran onto Russian state TV holding an anti-war sign insists it was her choice to make the bold move. Marina is thought to work at Channel One.



“It was my anti-war decision," she told reporters outside the court where she received her punishment. "I made this decision by myself because I don’t like Russia starting this invasion".



She has since been fined 30,000 roubles (£213) under Russia's protest laws.

