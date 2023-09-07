A Pennsylvania prison has released CCTV footage showing how one of its inmates escaped by 'crab-walking' up a wall, out of the sight of guards.

Danelo Cavalcante, who was convicted for murder and is now on the run, dodged security cameras as he remained vigilant in the exercise yard, before scaling the walls and making it onto the roof.

The 34-year-old has now been missing for seven days.

Cavalcante is serving life without parole for killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her children.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter