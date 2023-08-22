Fyre Festival 2 tickets go on sale for eye-watering sum despite no lineup or venue

Fyre Festival 2 tickets are officially on sale, and it'll set you back from $499 to attend the sequel of what was dubbed the world's 'most disastrous festival'.

Billy McFarland, who was released from prison in 2022 after being charged with fraud over the original festival, announced the tickets were live in a TikTok video, despite there being no confirmed lineup or venue yet.

"I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre", he told followers.

“In the meantime, we’ll be doing pop-ups and events across the world. Guys, this is your chance to get in. This is everything I’ve been working towards."

