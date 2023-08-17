Video
Michael Parkinson's savage response to Kenneth Williams during an anti-strikes rant has resurfaced following the broadcasting legend's death.
The 1973 interview saw the duo get in a heated exchange over trade unions, with Williams suggesting people should work hard no matter how much money they get - and a pay rise won't make them work harder.
"Oh but Kenneth, can I say I think that's c***", Parkinson quips back.
Parkinson died yesterday (16 August), aged 88.
