One of Bibby Stockholm's first residents gives tour inside 'Alcatraz' barge

One of the Bibby Stockholm migrant barge's first residents has given an inside tour of the facility, likening it to 'Alcatraz prison'.

It's thought around 15 people are already settled into the controversial setting, with others refusing to board.

"Our room is small, we can't even put clothes in the closet", the man says, with others noting that prescriptions of 'depression drugs' have reportedly been given out to many.

"The sound of locks and security checks gives me the feeling of entering Alcatraz prison."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter