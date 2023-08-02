‘Human bear’ theory at Chinese zoo deepens as 'animal' is seen waving in new video

The 'human bear' saga just deepened, with new footage emerging of the Chinese zoo creature seemingly 'waving' at crowds.

Hangzhou Zoo denied the sun bear was a 'human in a costume' after initial clips emerged of 'Angela' standing on her hind legs, and insisted the type of bear have a natural human-like stature.

'That's definitely a dude in a suit', one Twitter user joked.

Sun bears apparently weigh around 55kg and are no larger than 'a big dog'.

