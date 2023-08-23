News anchor unknowingly introduces her own proposal live on-air

A Tennessee news anchor has gone viral after unknowingly introducing her own engagement live on-air.

Cornelia Nicholson was reading from a teleprompter when she began reporting a story of 'two young journalists who just so happened to find love in the same industry'.

Her fellow journalist boyfriend, Riley Nagel, then appeared on the set with flowers, adding in his best broadcasting voice to viewers: "That is right Cornelia, I do have a very special report for people at home who maybe don’t know."

He then popped the question, and Nicholson immediately said yes.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter