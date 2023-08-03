BBC presenter struggles to keep straight face when saying 'glory hole' on live TV

BBC Look North host Peter Levy struggled to keep a straight face during an important local report last night (2 August), when he had to deliver some news about a path with a rather unusual name.

The 'Glory Hole' (yes, that's really its name), has been causing chaos on the streets of Lincoln, with Levy telling viewers how it could cost up to £100,000 to repair the path.

However, understandably, as soon as the teleprompter presented the TV veteran with the name 'Glory Hole', he struggled to keep it together.

