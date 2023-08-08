Man caught with 14 live snakes in pockets when stopped at customs in China

A passenger has been caught trying to smuggle 14 live snakes in his pockets over the Chinese border.



Agents at Huanggang Customs, between China and Hong Kong, stopped the man after he was looking rather shifty, and shocked to find the reptiles all wrapped in socks and tights.

Three of the serpents were even ball pythons, who are considered near-threatened.

All of the animals were confiscated, but it's not yet known if any arrests took place.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter