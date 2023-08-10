Debate over whether Northerners or Southerners are funnier causes GMB chaos

Good Morning Britain descended into chaos this morning (9 August), after a Northerner and a Southerner were put head-to-head to debate which side of the country is the 'funniest'.

Tina Malone and Tom Skinner got pretty heated as they defended their hometowns, with the Apprentice star even cracking a few jokes to back his point.

"You don't have to be from the North to be funny, it's just something that's inherent to us", Malone insisted, adding that she's "funnier asleep than most people."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter