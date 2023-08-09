Woman attacked by snake and hawk at same time in possibly worst luck ever

A Texas woman who was attacked by both a snake and a hawk at the same time as she mowed her lawn has been dubbed seriously unlucky after the shocking tale made headlines.

Peggy Jones, 64, was mauled when the hawk dropped the snake 'from the sky' and began being attacked...before the bird came back for more, and joined in.

“The snake was striking in my face, it struck my glasses a couple of times. I was slinging and slinging [my arm], he was striking and striking", she recalls.

"The hawk was carrying my arm and the snake with it.”

