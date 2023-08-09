Joe Biden dubs Grand Canyon one of 'nine wonders of the world' in awkward error

Joe Biden raised eyebrows with multiple blunders yesterday (8 August), as he signed a national monument designation for the Grand Canyon - dubbing it one of the world's 'nine' wonders.

"The Grand Canyon – one of the earth’s nine wonders, wonders the world – literally, think of that. You know, it’s amazing. An enduring symbol of America to the entire world", he began, before discussing its 'ironic' (rather than iconic) species.

Thankfully, he managed to correct one of his errors later in the speech, noting that there are in fact seven wonders of the world - and the Grand Canyon is already one of them.

