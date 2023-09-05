Jeremy Vine apologises for awkward Beyoncé song played after crumbling schools report

Jeremy Vine has apologised after a rather inappropriate song played on his radio straight after a report on the ongoing school concrete crisis.

The Radio 2 host was speaking of the dangers of RAAC, when he immediately transitioned to Beyoncé's 'Halo', in which she sings: "Remember those walls I built? Well baby they're tumbling down."

"This is on me. Apologies everyone", he later wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Listeners commented that they didn't know if he should be 'sacked or given a pay rise'.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter