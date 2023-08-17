Gary Neville's hot take on results day is being praised for its 'accuracy'

Gary Neville has slammed the use of 'two-hour assessments' to determine the outcome of 'years of work', as A-Level students get their university-deciding results today (17 August).

The footballer-turned-University Academy 92 founder slammed the current system as 'prehistoric', as 16 years of work will ride on today for many.

He told the BBC: “I believe it needs ripping up. You should be judged over your body of work. There are easier ways to gain consistency and assessment.”

