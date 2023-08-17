George Michael's memorable interview with Michael Parkinson is resurfacing following the broadcaster's death, including the singer's hilarious opening line that viewers weren't expecting.

The 1998 interview came after George Michael had been arrested over 'lewd' behaviour in Los Angeles, but he was just thrilled to be in the presence of Parkinson.

Describing how his mum would let him stay up late as a child to watch the show, he said: "She probably wouldn't have been quite as thrilled that I had to take my willy out to be on here."

