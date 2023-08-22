BBC's archive Twitter account has resurfaced a bizarre 1969 video of a man who lives with a pigeon on his head - and people can't get enough of it.

Glynne Wood appeared on the news at the time discussing the strange tale of how the bird wouldn't get off him, no matter how hard he tried.

When quizzed on whether the bird 'recognises' him, Wood responded: "It must do, on Friday evening out of about 50 or 60 people it picked me out".

"It doesn't like my wife", he joked.

The bird was reportedly claimed by its owner in the days after.

