'America First' supporters bizarrely celebrate US women's team World Cup loss

America First supporters are continuing to celebrate the US women's team's World Cup loss, after the players were accused of 'going woke' in the run-up to the tournament.

LGBT+ rights, trans rights, and equal pay for female players have all been hot topics that have set right-wingers, including Donald Trump, against the footballers.

"They refused to honour anything we stand for and therefore I'm thrilled they lost", Megyn Kelly blasted on her SiriusXM show.

"Good. I’m glad you went down. You don't support America? I don't support you!"

