Prince Harry's beard vs Prince William might be the funniest royal row of all time

Prince Harry's tell-all interview with ITV's Tom Bradby had millions gripped to their screens last night (8 January) - but it was an argument over a beard that got everyone's attention.

The royal revealed his brother, Prince William, had a huge row with him over keeping his beard, and joked only "beard people" would get it.

"I think William found it hard that other people told him to shave it off... believing as though I should shave it off before my wedding day", he said, adding the beard was a "shield" to anxiety.

