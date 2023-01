A soldier who claims to have served alongside Prince Harry in Afghanistan has slammed his decision to reveal how many people he killed.

The royal made the revelations in his new book 'Spare', where he admits his 'number' is 25.

"It's never shared", the caller, known only as 'David' from Manchester, told LBC. "It's shared only with those that know, and only with your absolute closest friends.

"It's hugely disappointing."

