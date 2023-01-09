Prince Harry blasts Jeremy Clarkson's 'horrific' comments about Meghan

Prince Harry slammed Jeremy Clarkson's comments about his wife Meghan as "horrific" in the royal's new tell-all interview with ITV's Tom Bradby.

The former Top Gear host came under fire for a column demanding that Meghan be paraded through the streets having excrement thrown at her.

“Not only was what he said horrific, and is hurtful and cruel towards my wife, but it also encourages other people around the UK, and around the world – men particularly – to think that it’s acceptable to treat women that way", Harry responded.

