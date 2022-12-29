This could be the reason why you've had a horrible flu over Christmas

Most people have been struck down with a cold or flu in some form this festive season, and experts insist there is a reason behind it.

Aside from Covid doing the rounds once more, our immune systems are reportedly struggling to recognise the common cold.

"This is the first winter for a couple of years where we've had mixing going on", said Dr Amir Khan GP on GMB.

"Immune systems may be a little bit naive in that they haven't seen the flu virus as much as they normally would."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.