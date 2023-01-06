Joe Rogan picked an unexpected side in the Greta Thunberg v Andrew Tate war

Joe Rogan has revealed whose side he's on in the battle between Greta Thunberg and Andrew Tate - and it's not who you'd initially think.

The right-wing commentator addressed Tate's arrest on his show, The Joe Rogan Experience.

“He’s making fun of Greta Thunberg and then he gets fucking arrested right afterwards. It’s kind of hilarious the way it happens", he said.

"You gotta give it to her — And also like, why are you going after some 19-year-old autistic girl whose really into climate change?”



