Afghan woman banned from going to university wishes 'God had never created women'

A woman blocked from going to university by the Taliban in Afghanistan has shared the heartbreaking confession that she "wishes God never created women if we're going to be so unlucky".

The 19-year-old was left devastated after she was about to become the first person in her family to go to university, and a number of protests have since broken out in the country.

"We might as well not live at all," she sobs in a clip from the BBC. "We are being treated worse than animals."

