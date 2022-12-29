Artwork created by Ukrainian children is being displayed at the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art in Chicago, detailing the ongoing war through the eyes of the young.

Art teacher, Yustyna Pavliuk, has collected over 155 paintings from the children, who she began teaching as a form of therapy when the war started. Some of those traumatised were as young as two-years-old.

“We just go to the hospitals, orphanages and start working with these children,” she said of how it all happened.

“Each story is very personal."

