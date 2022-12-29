An NHS paramedic has shared the heartbreaking story of telling dying patients that they won't be reached on time amid strike action over the Christmas period.

While he insisted he supported the strikes, the anonymous LBC caller, who had just finished his shift, admitted that "every level of the NHS is slowly crumbling".

"Throughout the night we had life-threatening instances waiting upwards of seven hours", he said. "I spent most of the night telling people that would probably die during the shift that we wasn't going to get to them."

