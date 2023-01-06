Video

Lorraine Kelly left flustered over Prince Harry's unexpected penis confession

Lorraine Kelly was left blushing this morning (6 January) during a segment on her ITV show about Prince Harry's new memoir - and his penis.

Joined by Russell Myers, the pair discussed the royal's revelation that he is circumcised, and was left with frostbite on his nether regions during Prince William and Kate's wedding.

"I don't need to know about that, thank you. Thank you very much", the talk show host panicked.

"I don't need to know about Prince Harry's willy."

