Fire brigade unionist slams news host to 'get your facts right' over salaries

Fire brigade unionist Matt Wrack showed no signs of backing down during an interview this morning (29 December), when he slammed Sky News' host over salary claims.

"A fire fighter's basic salary in London will increase to £38,340 to £39,325 per annum", the journalist began.

"Get your facts right!" Wrack retaliated, visibly irritated that Sky had used London-weighted salaries in their example.

"You need to compare apples with apples... get your facts right if you're going to ask questions."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.