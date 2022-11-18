Winner of GMB £500,000 competition celebrates by putting heating on

The winner of GMB's competition with a top prize of £500,000 says she's celebrating by "putting the heating on".

Danielle was interviewed about how the sum would change her life, when she gushed about the little wins and spoke of how she'd be able to afford both Christmas presents and the heating bill now.

"We can pay the mortgage off," she told Andi Peters.

"I mean I did celebrate on Tuesday by putting the heating on as well so that was a real treat."

