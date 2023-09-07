Police in Lincolnshire were reportedly alerted to a 'mass killing' in Chapel St Leonards - that actually turned out to be a yoga class.

A member of the public had allegedly seen 'lots of people lying down' in the North Sea Observatory, and panicked, sending a huge police presence to the scene.

The observatory later released a statement saying: "Dear general public please be mindful that the observatory has lots of yoga classes happening in the evenings, we're not part of any mad cult."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter