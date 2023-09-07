Ron DeSantis has bizarre solution to help 'decrease' abortion rates

Ron DeSantis is backing the idea that men should pay child support from the 'moment of conception' in a bid to lower abortion rates in the US.

He was quizzed on the idea, which had been proposed by Marco Rubio, during a new Fox News interview.

"Most of these women do not want to have abortions but they feel like they have no other option", DeSantis insisted.

"A lot of these men are nowhere to be found."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter