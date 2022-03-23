Video

Kid Rock says Trump asked him what the U.S. ‘should do about North Korea

Kid Rock has claimed in a new interview that Donald Trump once asked him what the US should do about North Korea.

Speaking of the former president's question, with Fox's Tucker Carlson, the rockstar said: "I'm like, 'What? I don't think I'm qualified to answer this.'"

Trump would also reportedly show him maps, as he added, "I'm like, you know, like 'Am I supposed to be in on this s***?' Like I make dirty records sometimes."

The former president apparently consulted Kid Rock on draft tweets too.

