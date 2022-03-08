Former CIA Director Mike Pompeo shocked fans when he stepped out following a dramatic weight loss in January.



The former US secretary of state claims he dropped 90lbs in six months by switching up his diet and exercising six times a week for half an hour from home. He says he was encouraged to make the change when he stepped on the scales one day and realised he weighed almost 300lbs.



He told the New York Post: “There was no trainer, there was no dietician. It was just me.”



