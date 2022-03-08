A NASCAR reporter made a smooth save as right-wing fans took over a live interview and began chanting "F**k Joe Biden".

Kellie Stavast, a reporter for NBC, was interviewing driver Brandon Brown at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway when she heard the uproar and tried to pass it off as the crowd shouting "Let's go Brandon!".

The phrase has since been coined by right-wing Americans and sparked a wave of memes and even prank calls to the president. NASCAR later sought to distance itself and threatened to sue anyone who used the phrase on merchandise.

Sign up to our newsletters here.