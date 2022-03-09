Putin sings Blueberry Hill for host of famous faces in resurfaced clip

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has been spotted singing a rendition of 1950s hit, 'Blueberry Hill' in a resurfaced video.



The video, taken from a charity concert in St. Petersburg in 2010, also shows celebrities including Sharon Stone, Goldie Hawn, and Kevin Kostner watching the performance.

During the show, Putin also took to the piano for a solo, and shared the microphone with a young girl, as a backing band offered a more professional karaoke setup.

To sign our Refugees Welcome petition click here and if you're able to donate please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.